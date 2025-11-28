Considering jumping into VR this Black Friday, or gifting a headset to a friend or relative so they can join you? Here are the best deals available.

Meta Quest Headsets

Meta Quest headsets are the ideal way to get into VR and mixed reality for most people. They are fully standalone, meaning you don't need any external device (other than a phone app to initially set them up), and they can also wirelessly connect to SteamVR on a gaming PC, if you have one, for a higher fidelity experience.

There are currently two headsets in Meta's lineup, the budget Quest 3S and the higher-end Quest 3. Quest 3S is normally $300, while Quest 3 is normally $500.

The excellent Black Friday 2025 deals for Quest 3S offer both a lower price and added perks, making it an ideal holiday gift, while there's only one Quest 3 deal we're aware of, and it only offers a perk.

Still, if you have the funds, we always recommend the proper Quest 3. While Quest 3S reuses the old fresnel lenses from Quest 2, Quest 3 features Meta's advanced pancake lenses which are clearer and sharper over a wider area, have a wider field of view, and have precise separation adjustment, making them suitable for essentially everyone's eyes. These pancake lenses also enable Quest 3 to be thinner, which makes the headset feel slightly less heavy.

Quest 3

Best Buy: $75 Gift Card & 1 Month Of Xbox

Best Buy is offering a $75 gift card and 1 month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with Quest 3 purchases.

You could, for example, use the Best Buy gift card to get a rigid strap and softer facial interface – upgrades which can make the headset feel more comfortable to wear.

During the 1 month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (normally $30) you can play flatscreen games like Call of Duty on a giant virtual screen.

And you still get the 3 months of the Meta Horizon+ subscription, as with all purchases of new Meta headsets.

Quest 3S

Costco: $200 With 12 Months Of Horizon+

If you're a Costco member, you can get Quest 3S for $200, and if you're not, you can get it for $215. That's $85-$100 off the regular price.

In both cases, Costco's deal comes with 12 months of Horizon+, compared to the 3 months you normally get with a new Meta headset.

Horizon+ includes a Games Catalog with some of Quest's best VR games, including Asgard's Wrath 2, Cubism, Demeo, Dungeons of Eternity, Eleven Table Tennis, Ghosts of Tabor, Job Simulator, Maestro, Onward, Pistol Whip, Red Matter, Synth Riders, The Climb 2, and Walkabout Mini Golf. It also lets subscribers redeem 2 monthly games pre-selected by Meta.

The Costco deal lasts through December 2, the coming Tuesday, so make sure to grab it soon if you want to affordably bring a friend or relative into VR.

Best Buy: $250 With $110 Of Perks

Quest 3S is $250 at Best Buy, and the retailer is offering a $50 Best Buy gift card, 1 month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners VR game.

That's a $50 discount from the headset's regular $300 price, and the three perks together are worth $110. You can find the deal for the 128GB base model of Quest 3S here. A similar offer is available for the 256GB storage model, with a $330 price ($70 off) and the same perks.

You still get 3 months of the Meta Horizon+ subscription, as with all purchases of new Meta headsets.

You could use the $50 Best Buy gift card to get the Elite Strap to make the headset more comfortable for just $20, for example, while during the 1 month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (normally $30) you can play popular flatscreen games like Call of Duty on a giant virtual screen.

As for The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, it's also normally $30, and it's widely considered to be one of the best VR games of all time due to its physics-based combat system, earning an 'Essential' score in our review.

PlayStation VR2

PlayStation VR2 is $300 at all official retailers until December 19, its lowest price ever.

PlayStation VR2 is not a standalone headset, and it has a cable which needs to be connected to a host device. It connects to the PS5 or PS5 Pro console out of the box, and can alternatively connect to a gaming PC with the sold-separately PC adapter.

This price applies to both the regular SKU and the bundle with Horizon Call of the Mountain, so you should always grab the latter if it's in stock.

At this discounted price, PlayStation VR2 is an ideal option for a PS5 owner heavily invested in the PlayStation ecosystem, or, with the adapter, a PC owner interested in sim racing, flight sim, or other seated games.

The PS VR2 discount is available for another three weeks, so there should be plenty of time to grab one in time for Christmas.

Pico 4 Ultra

Pico 4 Ultra is a Quest 3 competitor from ByteDance, the Chinese tech giant behind TikTok. It isn't sold in North America, so if you're in the US or Canada you can ignore its existence.

For those who are in a region where Pico 4 Ultra is sold, the Black Friday 2025 deal prices it at €400, and comes with 2 VR games and a season pass for Premier League Player.

Those 2 VR games are Pistol Whip and Blade & Sorcery: Nomad, widely considered to be among the best VR games of all time.

The headset is normally priced at €600, so this is a massive €200 discount. And the 2 VR games and season pass are worth €100 together, meaning the total extra value here is €300.

Pico 4 Ultra holds up relatively well to Quest 3, but while the Pico Store has a decent chunk of the content available on Quest 3, it still lacks many of the games you'll find on Meta's platform, particularly the blockbuster exclusives.

However, ByteDance has a unique offering which Meta has ruled out making an equivalent of: Pico Motion Trackers. They're lightweight wireless pucks that you can strap to yourself to add various levels of body tracking in supported titles.

For Black Friday get a pair for €70 to strap to your ankles to add leg tracking. Then, you can add the 'Waist Version' for €40 to improve the quality of body tracking and get a true orientation for your waist. And if you want to go even further, you can now get a second €70 pair for your upper leg or forearms, improving leg or arm tracking, for a total of 5 trackers.

Supported titles for Pico Motion Trackers include VRChat (both standalone and via wireless PC VR) and Blade & Sorcery: Nomad.