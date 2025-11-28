Quest 3 From Best Buy Comes With $75 Gift Card For Black Friday

Best Buy is offering a $75 gift card and 1 month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with Quest 3 purchases for Black Friday.

With this deal, you could, for example, use the Best Buy gift card to get a rigid headstrap and softer facial interface – upgrades which can make the headset feel more comfortable to wear.

During the 1 month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (normally $30) you can play flatscreen games like Call of Duty on a giant virtual screen.

As with all new Meta headset purchases, Quest 3 from Best Buy also comes with 3 months of Horizon+, Meta's VR games subscription which includes a Games Catalog with some of Quest's best VR games, and also lets subscribers redeem 2 monthly games pre-selected by Meta.

We've seen a lot of deals for Quest 3S recently, Meta's cheaper budget headset, with Best Buy for example offering a $250 price with a $50 gift card, the month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and a top-rated VR game. But we still highly recommend choosing the proper Quest 3 if you have the funds.

While Quest 3S can run all the same content as Quest 3, and has the same fundamental capabilities (including the same XR2 Gen 2 chipset and 8GB RAM), it reuses the old fresnel lenses from Quest 2. Quest 3, on the other hand, features Meta's advanced pancake lenses which are clearer and sharper over a wider area, have a wider field of view, and are fully horizontally adjustable, suitable for essentially everyone's eyes. These pancake lenses also enable Quest 3 to be thinner, which makes the headset feel slightly less heavy.

At $500, there's a steep price premium for Quest 3 over Quest 3S, especially with the discounts, so Best Buy's Black Friday deal somewhat softens the financial blow.