Premier League Player is hosting a live VR recreation of the Burnley vs Lazio football match next week on Quest.

Live on August 9 at 7am PT, Burnley vs Lazio's upcoming friendly match will be viewable as a free event on Quest 3, Quest 3S, Quest Pro, and Quest 2. This promises a single-player stadium-style viewing experience that places you on a seat inside a virtual recreation of Burnley's stadium, Turf Moor.

0:00 / 0:13 1×

Alongside a full view of the pitch below, developer Rezzil states Premier League Player uses a larger match feed that's viewable above. Virtual versions of each player and the ball will correspond to the same position as they are during the real-life match.

Rezzil also confirmed this recreation comes with live commentary, updated player kits, live analysis, and matching visuals for each club, advising it aims to replicate the atmosphere of attending a live match. This means you won't be able to select multiple camera angles, but you can freely look around the virtual environment.

It's a similar approach to what DAZN recently offered on Quest for the FIFA Club World Cup games - not to be confused with the more famous FIFA World Cup - just presented at full-scale instead of at tabletop diorama scale. However, DAZN also streamed some matches in 180°, via wide-angle cameras positioned in the stadium, while Rezzil's offering will be entirely virtual.

However, it's worth noting that the upcoming match will not be available to view on Premier League Player's Pico 4 edition. Despite the game recently launching on ByteDance's headset in early access, a Rezzil representative confirmed the match recreation is only available on the Quest version.

The news follows Premier League Player's recent shift from paid app to free-to-play following its initial launch last December. This coincided with the launch of Matchweek Mode, paid DLC through a season pass that aims to mirror fixtures in the upcoming 2025/26 Premier League season by letting you recreate goals, alter match outcomes, and more.

Currently available for pre-order at what Rezzil says is an 85% discount for $29.99, the season pass also unlocks avatars from all 20 Premier League clubs. It also promises “unlimited DLC access” throughout the 2025/26 season, alongside access to an exclusive Discord lounge. Anyone who previously bought the game will receive two weeks of Matchweek content for free when it launches.

Premier League Player is available now on Quest and Pico 4. The Burnley vs Lazio friendly match is viewable on Quest, kicking off on August 9 at 7am PT/3pm BST.