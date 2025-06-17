DAZN Gives US Quest Owners A Free 3D Tabletop View Of The FIFA Club World Cup

Quest owners in the US can watch all FIFA Club World Cup games for free, including a 3D tabletop representation, and the finals will be streamed in 180°.

It comes via a free Horizon OS app from the sports streaming service DAZN, compatible with Quest 3, Quest 3S, Quest Pro, and Quest 2.

Not to be confused with the legendary FIFA World Cup, where national teams have competed for almost a century now, the FIFA Club World Cup is a much newer competition which sees the club teams that won each continental cup compete. For example, while England would play in the World Cup, Manchester City is playing in the Club World Cup.

DAZN's 3D tabletop view is similar to what the NBA launched on its official Apple Vision Pro app earlier this year. Both are a diorama-scale virtual representation of the live game you're watching, based on the tracked position of each player.

DAZN says it will also offer the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and final of the Club World Cup in immersive 180°, similar to how NBA games are available in 180° on Quest via the app Xtadium.

The quarter finals start on July 4, with the final set for July 13.

Of course, it's somewhat ironic that a soccer/football experience like this is only available in the US, arguably the country that cares the least about the sport, despite hosting the current FIFA Club World Cup. While this is likely due to unavoidable licensing issues, it's still a bitter pill to swallow for the millions of Quest owners in the rest of the world.

DAZN: FIFA Club World Cup XR Experience is available for free on the Meta Horizon Store.