Caradise For Apple Vision Pro Puts High-Detail Supercars In Your Room

 &  David Heaney
Caradise for Apple Vision Pro lets you place Ferraris, Bugattis, Aston Martins, Porsches, Alfa Romeos, and more in your room at miniature or true scale.

Described by its developer as a "spatial car museum", the visionOS app offers three free cars as a 'Starter Pack', and sells a six-car 'Classic Icons' bundle for $6.

The cars are rendered in very high detail, and as a Shared Space app are realistically lit based on your real environment's ambient lighting.

Those three free Starter Pack cars are:

  • Alfa Romeo Tipo 33 Stradale (1967-1969)
  • Aston Martin Vanquish (2025)
  • Bugatti Type 57 SC Atlantic (1936-1938)

And the $6 Classic Icons are:

  • Jaguar XKSS (1957)
  • Jeep Wrangler (1987-Present)
  • Mercedes-Benz 300 SL (1954-1957)
  • Porsche 356 A Speedster (1955-1958)
  • Porsche 959 (1986-1993)
  • Volkswagen Beetle (1938-2003)

For each car, you see a window detailing its history and stats, and a gallery of 3D photos of the vehicle in real life.

You can find Caradise exclusively on the visionOS App Store for Apple Vision Pro.

