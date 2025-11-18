PlayStation VR2 Will Be $300 On Black Friday

PlayStation VR2 will be just $300 on Black Friday, $100 off, in a sale that will last for an unspecified "limited time".

Originally priced at $550, Sony officially cut the price of the headset to $400 earlier this year, just over two years after it launched.

Now, for Black Friday 2025 PlayStation VR2 will be temporarily sold for just $300, its lowest price ever.

The closest we've seen was $350, a price the headset has gone on sale for three times: in summer 2024, the 2024 holiday period, and for the Days Of Play 2025 event. During that summer 2024 discount, sales reportedly skyrocketed, with one retailer selling more units in one day than had been previously sold all year so far.

If you're a PC gamer, you'll be able to pick up the headset, Sony's PC adapter, and (if required) a DisplayPort cable and Bluetooth adapter for less than $400 all-in.

And with PSVR2Toolkit and PimaxMagic4All, if you have a GTX 16 series or RTX graphics card, you can even leverage eye-tracked foveated rendering in a wide range of SteamVR titles.

With its 2K OLED displays, PlayStation VR2 offers a more vibrant image with far greater contrast than any other affordable PC VR headset, though with the tradeoff that the image is softer and has some fixed-pattern noise over it.

The PS5 and PS5 Pro will also be on sale from Friday, with the same $100 discount. The Black Friday deals come three months after Sony increased the price of the consoles.

The digital edition PS5 will be on sale for $400, while the PS5 Pro will be offered at $650.

That means you'll be able to grab a PS5 and PlayStation VR2 together for $700, or a PS5 Pro and PS VR2 for $950, delivering a full consolized high-end VR experience for less than $1000.

Of course, next year Valve too will offer a consolized high-end VR experience with Steam Frame and Steam Machine. That combination will have the significant benefit of being wireless, but will also likely cost at least twice as much, making Sony's Black Friday proposition still a good deal.