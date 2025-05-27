 Skip to content
Sign In Support Us
Deals & Discounts

PlayStation VR2 Is $350 For Sony's Days Of Play 2025 Sale

 &  David Heaney
PlayStation VR2 Is $350 For Sony's Days Of Play 2025 Sale

From tomorrow, PlayStation VR2 will be on sale for $350 for two weeks as part of Sony's Days of Play 2025 sale.

That's a $50 saving from the headset's regular price of $400, which it was cut to in March from its $550 launch price.

The discount will be available on PlayStation Direct, as well as "participating retailers". It will apply to both the regular package and the bundle that includes Horizon Call of the Mountain, which are for some reason the same price, so you should always grab the latter if it's available.

Sony is also offering $50 off the PlayStation 5 Pro console, which upgrades the graphics of around a dozen PS VR2 titles.

Days of Play 2025 starts on May 28 and ends on June 11.

Hitman: World Of Assassination Trilogy (PS VR2) Review - A Redeemed Experience
IO Interactive took a few attempts to achieve its objective with Hitman: World of Assassination, out now on PS VR2.
UploadVROlly Smith

PlayStation VR2 has seen a steady stream of major titles arrive over the past year on PS5, including Metro AwakeningAlien: Rogue Incursion, Skydance's Behemoth, and the exclusive new VR version of the Hitman: World Of Assassination Trilogy. Its new $400 price has seen developers report a noticeably larger player base, leading others to port their Quest titles to the platform, including recently Ghosts of Tabor and UNDERDOGS. And on PC, open-source developers have started working to bring the headset's standout features like eye tracking and 10-bit color to SteamVR.

Developer Gets PlayStation VR2 Eye Tracking Working On PC
A software engineer managed to get PlayStation VR2’s eye tracking working on PC, though they caution that it’s currently “extremely WIP” and lacks calibration.
UploadVRDavid Heaney

So while PlayStation VR2 has been on sale for $350 before, this time around could be an even more enticing offer for PS5 and gaming PC owners alike.

UploadVR logo

Unlock the full potential of UploadVR and support our independent journalism with an ad-free experience by becoming a Member.

Community Discussion

Weekly Newsletter

More Deals & Discounts

Latest Articles

See More