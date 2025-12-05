Mixed Reality Block Breaker Cues Gets Creator Mode Today

Mixed reality block breaker Cues gets a new Creator Mode in today's free update.

Developed by No Ragrets Games, Cues is a roomscale mixed reality game with hand tracking controls where you bounce light orbs into colorful cubes to gradually create a dynamic symphony. As seen during today's UploadVR Winter Showcase, it's now receiving a free Creator Mode on its first anniversary. Here's the announcement trailer.

As the name suggests, Creator Mode allows you to freely build your own layouts within the game across your living space, ranging from small models to larger fortresses. This joins the existing 'Free Play' and 'Puzzles' modes, the latter of which contains different puzzles with an increasing number of cubes as you progress.

We had considerable praise during our initial Cues hands-on in early access, calling it a “highly relaxing experience” with an approachable premise you can quickly understand. “The controls feel natural, these pleasingly colorful visuals are great, while the procedural symphonic music reacts to your movements well,” we said at the time.

Cues - Creator Mode is available today on the Meta Quest platform as a free update.