Cues Is A Relaxing Mixed Reality Block Breaker For Quest

Cues is a relaxing mixed reality block breaker that's out now for free for a limited time on Quest.

Developed by No Ragrets Games, who previously delivered the mixed reality unicorn massacre that is BLUD back in October, Cues takes a very different approach with an MR block breaker game that supports hand tracking controls. Placing colorful cubes across your play space, all you need to do is hit the ball toward them, while a pinch motion lets you draw across your space.

Here's the announcement trailer, as seen during today's UploadVR Winter Showcase.

We went hands-on before today's launch, diving into both the Free Play mode and 'Puzzles.' What's here offers a highly relaxing experience with an approachable premise that can be understood in seconds — my fiancée rarely uses a VR headset and immediately picked up the premise. The controls feel natural, these pleasingly colorful visuals are great, while the procedural symphonic music reacts to your movements well.

As for the Puzzles Mode, this contains 18 different puzzles with the number of cubes growing each time. Completing the first puzzle in two seconds has been a speedrunning highlight. Aiming for individual cubes can be tricky at points and this makes clearing some puzzles a slight challenge, though a slowdown mode is available in the options menu if required.

Cues is available today in early access for free “for a limited time” for the Meta Quest 3 family and Quest 2. Once this free period ends, it'll cost $9.99. For further reveals from the UploadVR Winter Showcase, you can find the full stream below.