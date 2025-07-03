Bigscreen Beyond 2 Has Started Shipping To Customers

Bigscreen began shipping Beyond 2 to customers last week.

Beyond 2 and Beyond 2e were announced and went on sale near the end of March. The first orders were supposed to ship in April and May, respectively, but in April the company announced that a design flaw in a printed circuit board (PCB) would lead to a delay to June.

Last week, the company met that new timeline, as the first units started arriving on the doorsteps of buyers.

Bigscreen says it intends to ship all Beyond 2 preorders over the next 7 weeks, which it says equates to more volume than Beyond 1 in its first entire year.

It has started with people who ordered Beyond 1 in the weeks before Beyond 2 was announced. Bigscreen secretly withdrew Beyond 1 from the market weeks before the announcement, and says it will ship all these buyers a Beyond 2 by July 25.

Buyers who placed a preorder in March, when Beyond 2 was announced, should also be shipped by July 25, Bigscreen says, with the exception of the Beyond 1 to 2 upgrade option, which should start shipping by the end of July and be completed by early August.

For regular orders placed after April 2, which received a delivery estimate of July, Bigscreen expects to begin shipping on July 14, and complete all these orders by August 15 at the latest.

Orders placed after May 7, including new orders, should be shipped by the end of August.

Bigscreen Beyond 2 "fully kitted out", with both its Halo Mount and Audio Strap accessories.

As for the Halo Mount accessory, Bigscreen says it will be slightly delayed.

While it originally planned to ship all Halo Mount preorders in September, it now expects "many" to slip into October, due to manufacturing delays. This means that many buyers who opted for the Halo Mount instead of the custom-fit face pad wouldn't get their headset until October, and because of this Bigscreen suggests they reach out to purchase a custom-fit face pad to arrange for their headset to be delivered in August instead, with the Halo Mount then arriving separately later in the year.

What Is Bigscreen Beyond 2?

Like the original Beyond, Bigscreen Beyond 2 and 2e are tethered PC VR headsets that use SteamVR Tracking, so you'll need a PC with a powerful graphics card and at least one (ideally at least two) tracking base stations from Valve or HTC. You also need to provide your own input, such as Valve Index controllers or a steering wheel or HOTAS setup.

Compared to the original, Beyond 2 adds clearer, wider lenses with independent IPD adjustment, all while actually weighing 20 grams less, and Beyond 2e also adds eye tracking via just 1.05 grams of tiny sensors.

The original Bigscreen Beyond is used by 0.55% of SteamVR users after two years on the market, around 1 in 180 of the VR users on Steam. We'll keep a close eye on the adoption of Beyond 2 in the coming months, with its sales velocity suggesting it could surpass the original by the end of the year.

You can read more about the features and specifications of Beyond 2 and Beyond 2e here, and you can read our hands-on impressions of Beyond 2 from GDC 2025 here.