Bigscreen Beyond 2's first shipping batches have been delayed to June, or late May if things go well.

Beyond 2 and Beyond 2e were announced and went on sale in March. The first orders were supposed to ship in April and May, respectively, but the headsets are now set to ship in June.

Due to what the company described as far greater than expected demand, the April and May batches of Beyond 2 had already sold out within a few hours of orders opening, so this delay will only affect those initial buyers.

Bigscreen ascribes the delay to a design flaw in a printed circuit board (PCB) in the headset affecting controller tracking, an issue which it says testers have encountered.

By the time it had confirmed the issue, the company says, it had already produced 5000 PCBs with the flaw, which now have to be scrapped.

The company also says it has had help from Valve, with Beyond 2 including "some improvements that were previously implemented on the Valve Index" that will improve controller tracking.

To scale up production of Beyond 2, given the demand, Bigscreen has hired 11 new employees across its Los Angeles assembly factory and customer support team over the past few weeks. It also says its overseas manufacturer is now running double shifts overnight.

To ensure that scaling up doesn't result in quality control issues, Bigscreen is now using computer vision to assess parts including displays, lenses, optics, and eyetracking cameras, which it says allows it to improve quality and reduce defects with "greater speed and accuracy".

"If we are able to accelerate our production, we hope to begin shipping the first Beyond 2 batch by the end of May", Bigscreen writes.

You can read about the features and specifications of Beyond 2 and Beyond 2e here, and you can read our hands-on impressions of Beyond 2 from GDC 2025 here.