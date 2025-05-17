XR News Roundup: Cosmic XR, RAGER, Grimlord, Death Game Hotel & More

Our latest edition of the XR News Roundup is here, bringing you further stories from across the week.

We're halfway through the month, and May's been one of the busiest months for VR gaming so far. This last week saw new songs for Beat Saber and Synth Riders, PS VR2 ports for Smash Drums, Iron Guard and Pirates VR, plus Pinball FX VR added nine new Williams tables. We also went hands-on with Starvault, Verse, Tunnels, and Of Lies and Rain, while Creature is hosting a presentation next week.

With hardware, developers reported issues with bugs and performance regression on Horizon OS. Google teased a smart glasses demo for I/O next week, VisionOS is getting brain-computer interface support, and Pimax announced the Dream Air SE. Samsung also unveiled advanced micro-OLED displays for next-generation headsets, and Ray-Ban Meta Glasses can now provide blind users a detailed description of what's in view.

Cosmic XR Brings The Universe Into Your Living Room On Quest

Cosmic XR by BRDY Studios is a mixed reality experience that initially launched last month on Quest that turns your living space into an interactive map of the universe. Paying homage to the Galaxy Explorer project on HoloLens, this allows you to touch, rotate and scale the different planets, moons, galaxies and black holes using hand tracking.

Six months after Grimlord got its full release, a major update is now live on Quest and Steam. Version 1.1.0, otherwise known as the Sands of Glory update, has introduced a series of arena-based challenges with enemies, new boss fights, and an expanded weapon upgrade system. Weapon physics have also been reworked, and the studio advised modding support is on the way.

Rhythm Action Game RAGER Confirms Early Access Launch Window

VR action rhythm game RAGER confirmed it's officially launching in early access this September, and it's received an updated demo on Quest. In a message to UploadVR, the developers informed us that RAGER's Steam demo will also be updated soon and that the game was selected for the Oculus Ignition program.

Following its recent freemium relaunch on Quest, multiplayer game Death Game Hotel from White Owls Inc, is now heading to Steam on May 29, and cross-platform multiplayer is supported. The announcement also coincided with its first major post-relaunch update which added expanded social features, a player rank system, a new VIP room exclusively for the highest tier players, and more.

FRENZIES, the free-to-play multiplayer shooter from nDreams, added a new progression system in its most recent update. Now live on Quest, that introduced a player ranking system, daily challenges where you can earn XP, new voice lines for the bots, and more.

Project Mix's Kickstarter Reached Its Goal In 54 Minutes

VR anime bartending game Project MIX reached its crowdfunding target on Kickstarter in 54 minutes, as confirmed in a Steam post. Now currently over $100k with just under a month to go, it's now surpassed the first stretch goal for English voice acting. Further goals include enhanced visuals, an anime opening, a non-VR edition, and guest tracks from Shoji Meguro.

