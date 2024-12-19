VR Soulslike Grimlord Enters Full Release Today On Quest & Steam

Grimlord, the Soulslike-inspired VR action RPG, enters full release today on Quest and Steam.

Developed by MetalCat Studio, Grimlord initially launched last year in Steam Early Access before January's App Lab release. As a prisoner in the Lonely Mountains, the campaign mode sees you facing down the tyrannical Grim Lord with promises of challenging enemies across physics-driven combat and collectible treasures. Following a previous tease last month, the full release is now available.

0:00 / 1:53 1×

For the full release, Grimlord is introducing the remaining story with four full chapters available. New weapons and costumes are available, and the weapon-smithing system now includes over 160 different parts. There's also an expanded progression system with over 130 talent node options. Finally, today's launch introduces new enemies and more boss fights.

As for future plans, MetalCat Studio says its post-launch roadmap across 2025 that includes free DLCs. “Grimlord is bound to release Arena Mode, Character Customization, Mod Tools, Free Chapters, and a Multiplayer Mode next year,” states the studio in a press release.

Grimlord is out now for $29.99 on SteamVR and the Meta Quest platform. Ports for other VR platforms “will soon arrive” and while specific platforms weren't named, the devs have previously mentioned Pico and PS VR2.