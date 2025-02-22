XR News Round-Up: Starfield VR Mod, COLD VR, Downtown Club, UNDERDOGS & More

Our latest XR News Round-Up is live, bringing you a few more stories that caught our attention this week.

It's been another week filled with major reveals. Neon Genesis Evangelion is getting an official XR game next year, Among Us VR is becoming Among Us 3D with flatscreen PC support, and Pinball FX VR was also revealed. Meta Connect 2025 will take place this September, Quest v74 began rolling out, and the Meta Horizon desktop editor is now publicly available in early access.

Our weekly newsletter and latest articles can tell you more.

Bethesda's Spacefaring RPG Starfield Now Has A 6DOF PC VR Mod

Starfield, Bethesda's 2023 spacefaring RPG, now has a VR mod available to download. Created by a modder called Mutar, this adds full 6DOF head tracking and stereoscopic rendering, though motion controls aren't yet implemented and movement needs a gamepad. You can watch early footage of that above, and mod access requires subscribing to Mutar's Patreon.

VR Space Dogfighter Rogue Stargun Is Now Available On Pico

Previously launched on Quest and Steam, VR space combat sim Rogue Stargun is now available on Pico headsets. Created by DuGames, this features a story-driven solo campaign across 24 missions where you can pilot five starfighters with an interactive VR cockpit, using virtual hands to interact with your controls.

VR mech roguelike UNDERDOGS introduced a new VR camera toolbox for setting up cameras to capture footage in game using LIV's creator kit. Available on Quest 3/3S and PC VR, you can now record landscape or portrait from several angles and pause the game to adjust. However, One Hamsa says this toolbox “has some performance costs” that may emerge during heavier fights or on weaker hardware.

Launched in early access last year on Quest, VR racing game Downtown Club has just released its '1.1.0 Core Update.' While this update resets the game's local and online records due to the new car physics, promised changes include better car handling, improved AI for your opponents, and more.

Having released to mixed reception following this month's launch, COLD VR developer Allware confirmed it's planning a big update to address key criticisms. This includes replacing the Backrooms with new levels in the main campaign, the ability to grab enemy weapons, and improvements to the art.

Here's everything else we've spotted across this week.

