Pinball FX VR Brings The Arcade Pastime Back To Quest This April

Pinball FX VR revamps the flatscreen game on Quest with a new environment, mixed reality support and more.

Developed by Zen Studios, Pinball FX VR notably differs from the original 2023 flatscreen game. It features a new environment, a mission-based campaign mode for unlocking new rewards, alongside activities like darts mini-games and interactive gadgets. Mixed reality mode lets you place virtual pinball machines across your play space, and online leaderboards are also supported. Here's the announcement trailer.

Three tables will be available with the base game for $9.99: Pinball Noir, Curse of the Mummy, and Sky Pirates: Treasure of the Clouds.

Some DLC tables for the flatscreen version are coming to Quest like Williams Pinball tables, alongside themed options based on Indiana Jones, Battlestar Galactica, Xena, Star Trek, Knight Rider, The Addams Family, and Twilight Zone. More tables will follow “in the months after Pinball FX VR’s launch.”

Zen Studios has developed other VR iterations of its pinball games across the years, most notably with Star Wars Pinball VR and Pinball VR Classic (also known as Pinball FX2 VR). In our 2021 review, we considered the former to be “one of VR’s best pinball games” that we praised for fusing Star Wars and pinball into a “surprisingly robust package.”

Pinball FX VR reaches the wider Meta Quest platform on April 3.