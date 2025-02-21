Neon Genesis Evangelion Is Getting An Official XR Game Next Year

An official Neon Genesis Evangelion XR game is in development, aiming to kick off a new trilogy based on the anime.

Developed by Korean studio Pixelity Inc (Teahouse of Souls, The Patcher), the team announced that it's signed a licensing agreement with Japanese animation studio Khara, Inc to design and develop the currently unnamed game. Pixelity confirmed the first installment is planned as a trilogy “based on the world and events of all 26 episodes” from the original anime TV series, and it's scheduled to launch next year.

This action-adventure title sees you portraying an original character, letting you explore this world which involves “taking on quests, and engaging in thrilling battles - all while following the timeline and key events of the anime.” Pixelity also advised the upcoming game features interactive and cooperative gameplay with familiar characters. Not much else was confirmed, and the studio states to, “stay tuned for more updates and sneak-peeks about the game”.

Initially aired in 1995, the Neon Genesis Evangelion anime series remains critically acclaimed to this day. Focused on the fight between paramilitary group NERV and the Angels, this isn't the first time the post-apocalyptic mech series has been adapted for XR. However, these have never been widely available beyond Japanese theme park attractions like Evangelion VR - The Throne of Souls and the Evangelion XR Ride.

No platforms have been confirmed yet, but the first installment for the Neon Genesis Evangelion XR game targets a 2026 launch.