Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy's Edge Topped PSVR 2 May Charts

Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy's Edge topped the PlayStation VR2 download charts for the second month running.

Continuing the monthly PlayStation Store charts, Sony announced May 2024's top downloads across Europe and North America. Just like April, this month's #1 spot went to Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge - Enhanced Edition across both regions, likely benefitting from last month's Star Wars Day. MADiSON VR made a strong debut in second, while Beat Saber and Job Simulator alternated between third and fourth across both regions.

For the full list, these are the top 10 PSVR 2 downloads in May 2024.

Presently, June looks like a particularly quiet month for new PSVR 2 games. All we've currently seen confirmed is Retropolis 2: Never Say Goodbye, Tarzan VR, Sky Climb, and VRSO: Bare Knuckle Fighting. Elsewhere, PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers can now access multiple PSVR 2 games at no extra charge, which will also include Kayak VR: Mirage on June 18.

