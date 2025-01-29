From COLD VR to Alien: Rogue Incursion reaching Quest 3, February's got a few new VR games. Here's our monthly highlights on Quest, Steam, PS VR2 and more.

We're slowly getting into the new year and January's already had a few notable games. We reviewed Epyka, Pirates VR: Jolly Roger and Arken Age, also offering our impressions of Shardfall: FitQuest VR, Gears & Goo, and Human Within. Other games included StageTime, Darknet: Remastered, Tablecraft, Assetto Corsa EVO, and Beyond Blue: After The Storm.

February is looking quieter with a handful of notable games, and we'll continue covering new releases across all major platforms. We'll keep updating this as new games announce release dates or delays, same as we do every month, and you can find our comprehensive upcoming VR games list for a wider rundown.

Currently, here's our highlights for new VR games on Quest, PC VR, PlayStation VR2, and Pico this February.

Rogue Piñatas: VRmageddon — February 6 (Quest)

Developed by Nerd Ninjas, Rogue Piñatas: VRmageddon is a colorful action game where sentient piñatas have become tired of being attacked by humans and are fighting back. It supports four players with six themed levels ranging from suburban neighborhoods to deserts, and a Steam release will follow this spring. You can read our recent preview below to learn more.

COLD VR — February 11 (PC VR, Quest)

COLD VR is easily described as what happens if you reverse SUPERHOT's premise. Set in a world where a rogue AI is trying to trap and kill you, time slows down when you move. While it's currently targeting a February launch on Quest and Steam following a brief delay, a PlayStation VR2 release is planned later this year.

Alien: Rogue Incursion — February 13 (Quest 3)

Created by Survios, Alien: Rogue Incursion is an action-horror VR game where you'll search for your missing former squad mate. Armed with a Motion Tracker and various weapons, Rogue Incursion promises “dynamic” combat where Xenomorphs will spawn if you make too much noise. Following its December launch on other platforms, it's now heading to Quest 3 this February.

Chronostrike — February 13 (Quest)

Inspired by SUPERHOT and Inception, Chronostrike follows the former's gameplay approach more directly compared to COLD VR but with co-op support, and time only moves when you move. Following closed alpha testing back in November, Greensky Games (Swarm 2) confirmed it's now heading to Quest this month.

Ashen Arrows — February 20 (PC VR, Pico, Quest)

Previously released on Steam Early Access, Ashen Arrows is a VR fantasy archery game based on Norse Mythology. Featuring a single player campaign and co-op support for up to two friends, you play as a hunter tasked with fending off hordes of monsters to stop Ragnarök.

Realize Music: Sing — February 20 (Quest)

Realize Music: Sing is a new “singing-for-wellness app” in VR from one of Devolver Digital's co-founders, Mike Wilson. Designed as a merging of the rhythm genre, meditative self-care, and VR sensibilities, it's promising weekly updates to its music library with access to “more than 1 million songs.” It's taking a subscription-based approach with an introductory discount of $9.99 per month, or $99.99 annually.

All On Board! — February 27 (PC VR, Quest)

All On Board! is a holistic board game platform designed for VR. Created by The Game Kitchen, this lets you choose from multiple board game experiences like Terraforming Mars, The Binding of Isaac: Four Souls, The Hunger, Escape The Dark Castle, and Rallyman GT. Playable solo or with up to four players, you can read our preview from Gamescom 2024 below.

Crystal Commanders — February 27 (Quest)

Developed by DB Creations, Crystal Commanders is an upcoming RTS game where you work alongside members of the Crystal Vanguard to push back the opposing Crimson Blade force. It promises a fully voiced campaign that supports immersive VR environments and mixed reality play spaces which adapt to your room.

Detective VR — February 27 (Quest 3)

Detective VR is an upcoming mixed reality game that lets you “control time, collect clues, and interview witnesses.” Inspired by Minority Report and Return of the Obra Dinn, you're tasked with navigating unreliable witness testimonies to uncover the truth. The full game promises “4-6 hours of gameplay” across three stories with eight characters.

The Obsessive Shadow — February 2025 (PSVR, PS VR2)

Featuring optional support for the original PSVR headset and PlayStation VR2, The Obsessive Shadow is a horror game where you play as a 9-year-old boy left alone in his home, navigating this unsettling labyrinth with just a flashlight. Developed by Asi Games Technologies, it's already available on Quest and you can download a demo on Steam. The full PC VR release is “coming soon.”

