COLD VR Secures New Release Date On Quest & Steam

Following a recent last-minute delay, time bending shooter COLD VR now arrives in two weeks on Quest and Steam.

Previously described as SUPERHOT VR in reverse, COLD VR is an upcoming action shooter where time slows down as you move. Faced with a relentless enemy AI trying to destroy this virtual world, developer ALLWARE and publisher Perp Games revealed it's now targeting a February 11 launch, while the PlayStation VR2 edition will follow “at a slightly later date.”

Previously, Perp Games had confirmed COLD VR would target a January 21 release, later announcing the subsequent delay the day before its intended launch. “We need some more time to polish the game so it's exactly how we envisioned,” stated the publisher last week.

We had mixed impressions in our recent hands-on preview with COLD VR. Though we noted some frustrations with the difficulty and some levels, we enjoyed its narrative, praised the “satisfying” combat and considered its horror elements to be “shockingly good.”

COLD VR arrives on February 11 for the Meta Quest platform and PC VR, while the PS VR2 release date is unconfirmed. The Steam demo remains available to download, and you can check out our recent preview in full below.