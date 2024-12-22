COLD VR Is An Exciting Yet Frustrating Imitation Of SUPERHOT

They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, and COLD VR is as close as you can get. A game where time slows to a crawl while you slash and shoot crystallized foes sounds remarkably similar to Superhot VR’s premise, and you'd be right for thinking so.

However, COLD VR does things a little differently. Unlike Superhot’s “time slows when you stop” mechanic, COLD VR is the reverse: time slows when you move. What sounds like a simple switch completely changes the entire premise. The best way to describe it is that Superhot VR is a puzzle game with action elements, while COLD VR is an action game with some puzzling ideas.

That changes how you approach many of COLD VR’s levels, and we recently went hands-on with a new preview build. Instead of taking your time to assess situations and prepare your next steps, COLD VR demands the opposite. Constant speed and on-the-fly adjustments are necessary, much like boomer shooters where it becomes harder if you lose your flow. For that reason, COLD VR can be a brilliantly fun time.

Shattering blue crystallized enemies is as satisfying as it gets, whether you're throwing a katana or shooting them in the face with a double-barreled shotgun at lightning speed. Techno music blasts through your ears as you pull off difficult levels in neon-lit areas. However, while Superhot reveled in simplicity, COLD VR’s approach is overwhelming - a sensory overload, with little reason or message behind it apart from ooh flashy lights.

I'm having plenty of fun with this preview build, though I was met with various bugs. A lever that, funnily, would reset the dialogue every time you pulled it, so I used it multiple times and had to laugh. Other problems weren't as funny. Some weapons offer no hit detection when thrown, and bullets would randomly hit me with little possibility given the aim, to name just a few.

It's unfortunate that it also puts another issue into the spotlight - frustratingly difficult moments. Most encounters require thoughtful, quick thinking, allowing you to feel like a true action hero. However, others just shove you in the firing line and require silly amounts of luck. A mission on a train is a notable offender, as two enemies armed with assault rifles send a barrage of bullets your way without much cover, while you dodge and weave to the shotgun close to them. Add in the “random bullets landing” issue, and you can see where my frustrations occur.

COLD VR does nail the rather simple narrative, thanks to a convincing performance from an ALLWARE employee, whose live-action clips are both engaging and great fun. Perhaps it's not Oscar-worthy but it keeps me intrigued, as he sends you to defeat an AI that hopes to take over the world. It's nothing mind-blowing, yet the simple narrative helps the basic enemies have a reason - and a purpose for yourself to fight them.

The simplistic narrative and action-packed gameplay also mean that the horror levels come as a surprise - and a shockingly good one at that. I'm a keen horror fan, but I jumped in fear during the backrooms experience. While I understand the disclaimer that allows you to skip or enter each level, I wish this setting were in the main menu - the surprise element made it even more terrifying.

Overall, I came out a little underwhelmed from my preview experience of COLD VR. The combat offers a distinct twist on what Superhot started, though frustrating levels and bugs tarnish a decent premise. I'm still excited about what COLD VR will deliver when it releases, but after months of anticipation, my hopes have been tempered - or, let's say, they've gone cold.

COLD VR arrives on January 21, 2025 on PC VR and Quest, while the PS VR2 version will follow later in the year.