Time-Bending Shooter COLD VR Heads To PC VR, PS VR2 & Quest Soon

Cold VR is making its way to PS VR2, PC VR and Quest headsets soon.

Set in a world where humanity has been trapped in a simulation by an evil AI, you play as a gun-toting tactician who can control time with their movement speed. During today's Upload VR Winter Showcase, publisher Perp Games announced that COLD VR will launch this December on PC VR, PS VR2, and Meta Quest.

In a preview piece from earlier this year, we described the temporally tricky shooter as “ SUPERHOT VR in reverse.” If you're intrigued by that description, a demo for COLD VR is available on Steam right now. You can try your hand at six levels from the game, testing out the game’s bustling arsenal of weapons, which includes swords, fists, and firearms.

As well as taking down a stream of enemy agents, expect to face platforming puzzles and hazardous obstacles when COLD VR lands. The solo developer, ALLWARE, also plans to release a flatscreen version of the game for PC, Xbox Series, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.

For further reveals from the UploadVR Winter Showcase, you can find the full stream below.