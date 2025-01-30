Farming Simulator VR Finds A New Harvest Next Month On Quest

Farming Simulator will receive an official VR entry next month on Quest.

Created by Giants Software, Farming Simulator VR is a brand-new farming experience instead of an adaptation of an existing entry. This involves using recreated machines from official agricultural manufacturers, which require regular maintenance and repairs in your workshop, alongside various field activities. Here's the announcement trailer.

Alongside sowing and harvesting crops across the fields to produce corn, wheat & soybean, greenhouse farming offers a wider vegetable selection like tomatoes, eggplants, and strawberries. These crops can then be picked up by hand using motion controls, then placed into crates for selling.

“Virtual farmers will not only hang out in the cab of their tractor or harvester, they will also get up close and personal with the machines during maintenance: Equipped with an electric impact wrench, they must regularly maintain their machines in the workshop, replace parts, and keep them squeaky-clean through the pleasure of power-washing them in the yard,” states GIANTS in a press release.

Farming Simulator joins a slowly ever-increasing list of simulators on Quest. While PowerWash Simulator VR recently announced its winding down official support, last year also saw Lawn Mowing Simulator VR and Workshop Simulator arrive on Meta's standalone headsets.

Farming Simulator VR arrives on February 28 for Meta Quest 2. Pro, and 3/3S headsets. Pre-orders go live later today.