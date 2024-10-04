Detective VR Is On The Case Next Year On Quest

Detective VR is a narrative investigation game designed for mixed reality, and that's arriving next year on Quest.

Developed by Valem Studio, Detective VR lets you "control time, collect clues, and interview witnesses" via passthrough across your play space. You're tasked with navigating unreliable witness testimonies to uncover the truth, and the full game promises "4-6 hours of gameplay" across three stories with eight characters.

Following last year's demo at Meta Connect, Valem Studio founder Quentin Valembois recently showcased a new teaser, which you can watch below.

We've seen a growing list of XR detective games in recent years. While LA Noire: The VR Case Files hit the ground running back in 2017, last year's Home Detective also turns your living room into a crime scene through mixed reality. That was soon followed by Sherlock Holmes: The Case of the Hung Parliament, which takes a different approach by using live-action FMV with professional theatre actors.

Detective VR currently targets an early 2025 launch, and you can play the demo now on Quest.