Mixed Reality RPG Mythic Realms Coming To Quest In March

Mythic Realms, the mixed reality roguelite RPG, aims to turn your living room into a colorful fantasy adventure on March 13.

Developed by Petricore Games, Mythic Realms uses a blend of MR and VR gameplay to transform the player's real life living area into dank dungeons, creepy caverns, and enchanted forests full of fantastic monsters and beasts. Gameplay involves physically fighting creatures and bosses, gathering resources, unlocking weapons and improving character traits, and returning home after every play session to expand the player's kingdom.

A Mythic Realms demo previously hit Quest's now-defunct App Lab platform back in 2023, where it received mixed-to-positive reviews, and the game initially targeted a late 2024 launch before a brief delay. We're interested to see how the gameplay has changed since then, so look for our review coming soon.

Mythic Realms will be available for the wider Meta Quest platform on March 13, and launches with a 10% pre-order discount price.