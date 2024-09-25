Mixed Reality Roguelite RPG Mythic Realms Launches Later This Year

Mythic Realms is an upcoming roguelite RPG that brings monsters and fights to your living room.

Roguelikes and roguelites are generally popular in VR, likely because they offer an excellent way to hop in and play. When you look at Dungeons of Eternity, Sweet Surrender, and Until You Fall, it's easy to understand why these games end up feeling moreish. Mythic Realms is entering the arena following last year's now-delisted App Lab demo, and the mixed reality angle could help it stand out from the crowd.

You'll get the chance to fight off mystical creatures, big old skeletons, and more in big boss fights and chaotic battles in MR. However, it's not just about the battle; you can also build up your own kingdom in VR, complete with characters to meet and learn about, quests to take on, and earn new gear to help you fight more powerful bosses. Different weapon types like bows, staves, swords, wands, and more are available, which could keep things interesting.

Mythic Realms will launch this Winter on the Meta Quest platform.