Kayak VR: Mirage Is Getting A Physical Edition On PS VR2

Kayak VR Mirage screenshot shows a whale jumping out of the water in Antarctica

A physical edition of Kayak VR: Mirage for PlayStation VR2 is now available to pre-order.

Following this year's Soča Valley DLC and the real-time multiplayer update for Kayak VR: Mirage, Limited Run Games is now releasing a physical edition for PlayStation VR2. No additional extras are mentioned beyond having the game on a disc, and that's estimated to ship during May 2025.

This follows a recent PS5 Pro patch for Kayak VR, one of two PS VR2 games alongside No Man's Sky with dedicated enhancements when the console's mid-generation upgrade launched earlier this month. While the framerate remains 90fps on both PS5 consoles, Better Than Life stated that PS5 Pro users will benefit from increased dynamic resolution, 8K textures, and more.

It's not the only PlayStation VR2 game receiving an upcoming physical edition from Limited Run Games, either. The boutique publisher is also releasing a double pack containing Pixel Ripped 1978 and Pixel Ripped 1995 from Arvore. Pre-orders go live on November 29, and that's also estimated to ship in May 2025.

You can pre-order the physical release from Limited Run Games until December 22 from $40. Elsewhere, it's available digitally on Steam and PlayStation VR2.

