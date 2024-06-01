Catching up on this week's biggest VR news? Here's our latest roundup with a few stories you may have missed.

In hardware and productivity news, Magic Leap and Google announced an AR partnership. PSVR 2 currently has a $100 discount and a PSVR 2 PC Adapter was certified in South Korea. Spacetop G1 is receiving an upgrade before its consumer release, Immersed says it will publicly demo Visor in September and Horizon Workrooms received a significant update.

With VR gaming, Sony's presentation revealed Skydance's Behemoth and Alien: Rogue Incursion gameplay. Marvel's What If…? and Job/Vacation Simulator hit Apple Vision Pro, Asgard's Wrath 2 got a Quest 3 update, and the No Man's Sky Adrift update arrived. We also covered Eternal Starlight, Arizona Sunshine 2, MudRunner VR, Guardians Frontline, Alo Moves XR, Bonelab, BlackForge, and more.

Our full coverage is available here. But if you're after more updates, here are our top five VR news stories that we initially missed:

The latest free Gran Turismo 7 patch is live for PSVR 2 owners. Update 1.48 introduces five new cars - Honda Civic SiR･II (EG) ’93, Honda NSX GT500 ’00, Nissan Skyline GTS-R (R31) ’87, Volvo 240 SE Estate ’93 and Volvo V40 T5 R-Design ’13. Four new World Circuits (Event) have been added, there is a new Café menu to complete and 'Scapes' introduced a new camera setting.

Contractors Showdown Permanently Adds Solo Mode To The VR Battle Royale

VR battle royale Contractors Showdown has permanently added Solo Mode into the game, letting players jump into its 45-player matches without needing a team. It's the most significant update so far since April's launch. In the previous Solo Mode tests, Caveman Studio was exploring "optimized circle mechanics," an increased bot presence, and giving players a free self-revive needle.

BOBOVR Reveals New C3 Carrying Case For Quest 3

Continuing its range of Quest 3 products, accessory maker BOBOVR released a new 'C3 Carrying Case.' Available now for $49.99, it's specifically designed for use with the S3 Pro Head Strap and features two travel modes - "on-the-go" and a desktop mode.

Track Craft Will Soon Be Fully Playable In VR

Following last year's early access launch, mixed reality racer Track Craft will soon become fully playable in VR. Brainz Gamify confirmed this future update lets you switch to MR at any time, experience every track from the driver's seat, and you can soon use your hands with the level editor. A new user interface is also promised, alongside multiplayer user rankings and leagues.

Sugar Mess - Let's Play Jolly Battle Is Out Now On PSVR 2

Previously available on Quest and Pico, Sugar Mess - Let's Play Jolly Battle is now available on PlayStation VR2. An arcade VR FPS, you're tasked with setting off on an adventure across the Sugar Kingdom, taking down bosses as you learn more about the Sugar Prince.

After some more updates? Here's everything else we've seen in VR news this week.

If you've got an update for a VR game we should know about for this article or future updates, you can use our contact page or email tips@uploadvr.com with details.