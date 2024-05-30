Skydance's Behemoth Reveals First VR Gameplay Trailer On PSVR 2

Skydance's Behemoth released its first gameplay trailer on PSVR 2.

Joining Alien: Rogue Incursion in PlayStation's latest State of Play presentation, today's trailer marks our first official look at Skydance's Behemoth. Developed by Skydance Games, best known for The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, the new PSVR 2 gameplay footage showcased the upcoming VR fantasy action RPG's brutal combat, dismemberments and the titular creatures you'll be facing.

Set in the Forsaken Lands, the world of Skydance's Behemoth is described as "your gauntlet and your hunting ground." This plague-ravished wasteland was once home to a glorious empire, though its inhabitants were driven mad and its cities have fallen to ruin.

Playing a cursed warrior who can call upon bursts of supernatural strength, you're tasked with ridding this world of these Behemoths, facing marauders and zealots along the way. You're also equipped with a grappling hook that assists in exploration, letting you overcome barriers, "claim hard-to-reach items, or grasp onto unsuspecting foes and cast them into the abyss."

Detailed further on PlayStation Blog, Skydance Games outlined what to expect from combat.

"Your foes are not mindless zombies, they’re skilled, strategic warriors. Stay on your toes. Avail yourself of every weapon you can grasp. Block, parry, hack, and slash to wear their strength down. Then crack skulls, drive blades through hearts, sever limbs and cleave everything in between."

Skydance's Behemoth arrives in fall 2024 on the Meta Quest platform, PC VR and PSVR 2.