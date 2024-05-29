Immersed says it will publicly demo Visor in September, and claims Founder’s Edition units will ship shortly after.

The Visor demos will be given at Immersed IRL, the company's own event in Austin, Texas on September 19. You can sign up to attend here.

Promotional video from Immersed.

Immersed claims Founder’s Edition Visor preorders will ship "soon after" the event and standard preorders will start shipping from March 2025.

The startup also revealed it is using Tobii's eye tracking technology, the same used in PlayStation VR2.

Who Is Immersed And What Is Visor?

Since 2020 Immersed has offered a free app for Meta Quest, Apple Vision Pro, Vive Focus 3, and Pico 4 that shows your PC monitors in VR and lets you spawn entirely virtual extra monitors, for up to 5 monitors in total if you pay.

The Immersed app supports Windows, Mac, and Linux.

Visor is a new headset fully designed around this use case, a lightweight streamlined device rather than a generalized headset for gaming.

Immersed is building Visor with Qualcomm, which is providing the XR2+ Gen 2 chipset, headset reference design, and hardware technical expertise.

Concept of Visor's software experience.

Visor was announced last year. It boasts an ultra-compact design with 4K micro-OLED displays, inside-out tracking, HD color passthrough, hand tracking, and eye tracking.

Immersed says Visor is built for "all day" comfort. Like Apple Vision Pro, it has a tethered external battery pack, but while Vision Pro weighs 600-650 grams, Immersed claims Visor weighs less than 200 grams.

While Visor's core use case is acting as a collection of virtual monitors for our laptop, Immersed says it will also have a standalone mode with a web browser, an "immersive home theater experience" that Immersed says will let you "stream movies and shows with friends", and the ability to sideload OpenXR Android apps.



Visor can be preordered for $1050 or with a $400 deposit plus a $40/month two-year subscription or a $60/month one-year subscription.

The company draws comparisons to Bigscreen, another social VR startup with hardware ambitions. But while Bigscreen Beyond has actually shipped to customers and we had a hands-on demo of a prototype long before, we've still yet to see Visor with our own eyes, and the frequency of changes to Immersed’s hardware plan hasn't inspired confidence that it will be ready to mass produce and ship a product any time soon.