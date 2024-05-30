MudRunner VR Adapts The Off-Road Vehicle Sim Today On Quest

MudRunner VR, an off-roading vehicle sim, arrives today on Quest headsets.

Developed and published by Saber Interactive, MudRunner initially launched in 2017 for flatscreen platforms and this VR adaptation was previously announced last month. MudRunner VR offers eight heavy-duty all-terrain vehicles with attachable equipment and individual characteristics, alongside cosmetic variations for each vehicle. You can check out gameplay footage below.

Saber describes MudRunner VR as a "new adventure designed specifically for Meta Quest." Featuring an interactable cockpit, new 3D models for trucks and environments and more, Story Mode sees you overcoming dangerous obstacles and complete various objectives without running out of fuel or damaging your vehicle. Each terrain promises realistic responses based on the vehicle's weight and movement, and a 'Free Play Mode' is also available.

MudRunner VR arrives today on the Meta Quest platform for $19.99.