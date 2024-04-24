MudRunner VR Slides Onto Quest Headsets Soon

MudRunner VR adapts the off-roading vehicle sim for virtual reality, and it's "coming soon" to Quest.

Initially released in 2017 for flatscreen platforms, Saber Interactive's MudRunner is an all-terrain sim in which you can choose between eight heavy-duty vehicles with attachable equipment and individual characteristics. Saber calls this a "new adventure designed specifically for Meta Quest" with an interactable cockpit, new 3D models for trucks and environments and more.

Featuring a Story Mode and Free Play Mode, MudRunner VR challenges you to complete various objectives and deliveries without running out of fuel or damaging your vehicle. "Overcome muddy terrain, flowing rivers, and other obstacles that react realistically to the weight and movement of your vehicle," the studio states in a press release.

MudRunner VR is "coming soon" to the Meta Quest platform.