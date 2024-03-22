Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord Gets Frozen Empire Update Next Week

Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord gets new narrative missions based on Frozen Empire next week.

Bringing back Dan Aykroyd for an upcoming tie-in with the next movie, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, developer nDreams calls the latest Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord patch its "biggest content update yet." Promising powerful new equipment and new ghosts, this culminates with a fight against Frozen Empire’s villain, Garraka. New playable avatar skins based on Podcast, Lucky, and Lars are also included.

Following last October's launch for Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord, nDreams and Sony Pictures Virtual Pictures (SPVR) has continued updating its co-op focused adventure and followed a post-launch roadmap. Previous updates include the competitive 'Heist and Seek' mode and Infestation, plus the Slimer Hunt mode that takes you back to the streets of San Francisco.

Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord will receive the Frozen Empire update on March 28 for the Meta Quest platform and PSVR 2.