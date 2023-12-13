Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord detailed its post-launch roadmap in a new developer update.

Following its late October launch, we've known that developer nDreams and Sony Pictures VR (SPVR) had a post-launch roadmap in place for Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord. Following on from last month's competitive 'Heist and Seek' mode, Game Director Nathan Baseley shared more in a developer update.

Baseley confirmed the Infestation mode arrives this week, though a specific date wasn't given. You'll visit one of ten locations overrun by a "particularly egregious and stubborn entity," tasked with locating the intruder's nest and taking out further ghosts using a divide-and-conquer strategy. Full Containment Edition owners can also claim four new character skins and two new equipment skins.

Come January, the Slimer Hunt game mode will follow. Baseley calls this "more narrative infused" with a darker atmosphere and that also introduces the original suits from the first Ghostbusters movie. Finally, an unknown "major update" is planned for March, which may coincide with the upcoming film sequel, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. Here's the full roadmap.

Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord post-launch content roadmap

Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord is available now on the Meta Quest platform and PSVR 2.