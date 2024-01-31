Dan Aykroyd Back With The Ghostbusters In VR Update

Dan Aykroyd and Slimer return to the Ghostbusters in today's free Rise of the Ghost Lord update.

Released last October, Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord continues receiving free updates. Following the competitive 'Heist and Seek' mode and Infestation, today's update adds the Slimer Hunt mode announced in last month's post-launch roadmap. Available today, guiding you through the streets of San Francisco is original Ghostbuster Ray Stantz, with Dan Aykroyd reprising his role.

Notably, the Slimer Hunt update also introduces the original flight suits as new cosmetics from the first Ghostbusters movie. Alongside today's news, developer nDreams dropped a new developer update from game Director Nathan Baseley and Senior Character Artist Nele Steenput. Detailing Slimer Hunt further, you can watch this below:

As for what's next, Sony Pictures Virtual Reality (SPVR) and nDreams previously confirmed that an unknown "major update" is planned for March. While we still don't have further information, that will likely coincide with the upcoming film sequel, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, which launches on March 22.

Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord is out now on the Meta Quest platform and PSVR 2.