Amazon Reportedly Working On Echo HUD Glasses

Amazon plans to launch its own monocular HUD glasses, The Information reports, hoping to ship in late 2026 or early 2027.

The company has been selling audio-only smart glasses, called Echo Frames, since 2019 for invite-only early adopters and 2020 for mainstream consumers.

Today's Echo Frames let you listen to music/audiobooks/podcasts and interact with the Alexa assistant. They're somewhat similar to Meta's current smart glasses, but without the camera.

The current Echo Frames, which lack any displays or cameras.

As well as a soon-to-launch new Echo Frames model with a camera, The Information's report says that Amazon is working on two further out smart glasses models with a heads-up display (HUD) in one eye, one for consumers and another for its delivery drivers.

The delivery driver HUD glasses will be bulkier and have a monochrome display, the report says, while the consumer HUD glasses will be sleek and the display will be full color.

Amazon hopes to ship the delivery driver glasses in mid 2026, according to the report, with an initial production run of around 100,000 units. The consumer glasses should then follow in either late 2026 or early 2027.

Amazon's consumer HUD glasses will be competing against the HUD glasses Meta is widely expected to launch at Meta Connect 2025 next week, codenamed Hypernova, as well as the various startups already selling HUD glasses.

We'll soon be releasing a report about what those startups are offering, and we'll bring you full coverage of Meta Connect next week.