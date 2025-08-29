Meta AI on Ray-Ban and Oakley smart glasses can now access and add events to your Google Calendar and Outlook Calendar.

To link your Google or Outlook calendar, open your glasses settings in the Meta AI smartphone app and navigate to the App Connections section. If you don't see it yet, you'll need to wait for it to "roll out".

The AI assistant can then answer questions about an event from a natural language search, summarize your schedule for any time period, or even create new events.

Here are some examples Meta gives for how you can use the new integration:

Search your calendar for events and ask for details about events by saying things such as:

• "Hey Meta, what time is my first meeting tomorrow?"

• "Hey Meta, when is my doctor's appointment?"

• "Hey Meta, what's the address for the party tonight?"

Summarize your schedule for a day or multiple days by saying things such as:

• "Hey Meta, what does my day look like tomorrow?"

• "Hey Meta, what's on my schedule for this weekend?"

Create calendar events by saying things like:

• "Hey Meta, add a coffee break tomorrow at 10 a.m."

• "Hey Meta, create an event on my Google calendar at 2 p.m. to go for a walk for 40 minutes."

You can also set up Calendar alerts in the Meta AI app, and the assistant will then read out a reminder for upcoming events.

The calendar integrations come just under a year after Meta added a Calendar app to Quest's Horizon OS, which also supports Google Calendar and Outlook Calendar, and reflect the company's intention to make both its headsets and glasses general computing platforms that integrate with your daily life.

Meta says that it won't use your linked calendar data to train AI models. However, note that if you have Voice Storage enabled in the privacy settings, Meta-contracted reviewers can listen to the voice request itself (ostensibly to improve Meta AI).

The latest Meta smart glasses firmware update also improves capture speed, brings Audible to all English language countries, and adds location context to the Meta AI Reminders feature.

Capture Speed: Meta says it has reduced the latency between initiating media capture and the capture actually occurring, meaning you should miss capturing transient moments less often.

Meta says it has reduced the latency between initiating media capture and the capture actually occurring, meaning you should miss capturing transient moments less often. Audible: Meta AI commands to control Amazon's Audible (e.g. "Hey Meta, play my audiobook") should now work in all English-language countries. Previously it was US-only.

Meta AI commands to control Amazon's Audible (e.g. "Hey Meta, play my audiobook") should now work in all English-language countries. Previously it was US-only. Location-Aware Reminders: the feature that lets you ask Meta AI on the glasses to remind you of something you see or say (for example, where you parked, or that you're low on milk) is now aware of the location where you created the reminder, and you can ask the AI about this.

Meta says it has many more smart glasses announcements set for Connect 2025, just under three weeks from now.

The company is also widely expected to launch its first smart glasses with a display, codenamed Hypernova, with its long-in-development sEMG wristband in the box.