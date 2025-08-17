Meta now plans to sell its upcoming HUD glasses with sEMG wristband for around $800, instead of over $1000, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports.

The Verge, The Information, The Financial Times, and Gurman have all previously reported that Meta intends to release smart glasses with a small monocular heads-up display (HUD) this year, codenamed Hypernova, controlled by finger gestures from its long-in-development sEMG neural wristband, reportedly set to be included in the box.

Meta Celeste render in leaked early firmware.

These reports suggest that the small HUD will be used to show the time, weather, and notifications, to frame and preview photos, for turn-by-turn navigation, to show captions and translations of real-world speech, and to optionally display Meta AI responses as text instead of audio.

According to The Information, the addition of the HUD brings Hypernova to around 70 grams, compared to the 50 grams of Ray-Ban Meta glasses.

In July, renders of Hypernova and its wristband were discovered in early firmware on a public Meta server, and an engraving visible in one of the renders seemingly revealed the product's name: Meta Celeste.

Back in April, Gurman said that Meta planned to sell Hypernova for "over $1000 and as high as $1300 to $1400".

But now, in the latest edition of his weekly newsletter, Gurman reports that Meta has "figured out a way to slash the price for consumers down to about $800". This, he explains, comes partially from Meta deciding to accept a lower profit margin to boost demand.

Meta Celeste will be an interesting experiment as to how valuable a small HUD and finger gesture controls are for smart glasses, and whether they justify a higher price and slightly bulkier design. Is current technology sufficient to attract demand for a higher-end offering? Or is the relatively low price, sleek design, branding, and store availability of Ray-Ban Meta inherent to its success?

This roughly $800 will only be the starting point however, Gurman notes, and the various style and lens options, such as prescription lenses, will "quickly push up the cost" for many people.

Meta Connect 2025 will take place from September 17, and we expect Meta to announce Celeste and open preorders for shipping in October, assuming it doesn't get delayed.

In April, Gurman reported that some Meta employees were working weekends to ship the HUD glasses on time. Exactly one month from now, we should know whether these efforts succeeded.