Tracked: Shoot To Survive Targets November Launch On Quest 3 & 3S

Tracked: Shoot to Survive, a new single-player VR survival adventure, launches next month on Quest 3 and 3S.

Originally announced in August, Tracked: Shoot to Survive has been designed “exclusively for the Meta Quest platform.” Having crashed in the Canadian wilderness after smugglers shoot down your plane, you play as Alex Hart on a mission to rescue your kidnapped sister. Today's announcement confirmed it's releasing on November 13, which was accompanied by a new gameplay trailer.

The game puts you into a harsh open-world environment as you scavenge a freezing forest for resources. To survive, Alex must hunt prey, cook meals, and craft weapons to fend off wild animals or other foes. Incuvo also highlights a realism focus with full-body interactions and gesture-based combat, supporting manual reloading and recoil in firearms.

It's the latest VR game from Incuvo following last year's Bulletstorm VR adaptation, and the studio's continued releasing updates for 2022's Green Hell VR as well. Last month's 'Animal Husbandry' update introduced a new system for domesticating animals and more sandbox maps, while the 'Plant Cultivation' update before that added visual enhancements on Quest 3.

Tracked: Shoot to Survive launches on November 13 on Quest 3 and 3S. We'll aim to bring you hands-on impressions closer to the time.