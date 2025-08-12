Tracked: Shoot To Survive Heads For The Canadian Wilderness On Quest 3

Tracked: Shoot to Survive, the next game from Green Hell VR's studio, sees you surviving the Canadian wilderness this fall on Quest 3.

Formerly known by its codename Project Bison, Tracked: Shoot to Survive sees you getting stuck in the Canadian wilderness as you shoot, loot, and explore to stay alive. Playing as Alex Hart on a journey with your sister, your plane gets shot down by local smugglers, and you'll need to rescue her after she gets kidnapped. Revealed during today's VR Games Showcase, you can find the announcement trailer below.

Staying alive in Tracked: Shoot to Survive involves hunting prey, cooking meals, and crafting weapons using gesture-based mechanics. You'll also need to fend off wild animals and take down other foes. In a press release, Incuvo confirms your arsenal ranges from various firearms with manual reloading to compound bows. You can also climb around your surroundings to find new perspectives.

Speaking in a prepared statement, Incuvo CEO Andrzej Wychowaniec states the team is aiming to give players “a constant sense of danger and responsibility for their choices.” Calling Quest the “perfect platform” to achieve this, Tracked currently appears to be a platform exclusive. No plans have been announced for Steam or PlayStation VR2 ports at this time.

Tracked: Shoot to Survive launches this fall on Quest 3 and 3S.