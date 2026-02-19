The Exorcist VR Game Forced To Change Title After Losing License

The Exorcist: Legion VR has been forced to rename to Exorcism of the Legion (Last Rites).

Fun Train announced that the license holders for The Exorcist IP chose not to renew the license for the well-regarded horror title. As a result, the game will continue to be available under its new name, Exorcism of the Legion (Last Rites), a name Fun Train fully owns.

This change will take effect when players update the game on their platform of choice. The Steam, Quest, and PlayStation VR2 store listings already show the new name, though the original PlayStation VR version is still listed for sale under the original name, both in a complete set and as individual chapters.

Fun Train's Tarzan VR was delisted from all VR storefronts at the end of January after Fun Train opted out of renewing the license. Additionally, The Twilight Zone VR has also been renamed 'Tales From the Zone' on the Quest and PS VR2 stores.

The Exorcist: Legion VR first released episodically for Steam in 2017, Meta Quest 1 in May 2019, and PlayStation VR1 in 2018. The Quest version received multiple graphical updates, including a 90Hz update for Quest 2, and a full graphics overhaul on Quest 3. A free epilogue add-on was also released for Quest in October 2024. The original PlayStation VR edition also received a visual update.

A sequel, The Exorcist: Legion SIN (Safety In Numbers), with co-op gameplay was announced in late 2021. After an initial delay into 2023, Fun Train announced the game was shelved indefinitely due to the changing VR gaming landscape.

Exorcism of the Legion (Last Rites) is available on Meta Quest and Steam for $24.99, and on PS VR2 and PS VR1, the latter under its original name, for $29.99.