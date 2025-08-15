The Exorcist: Legion VR SIN Is 'On Hold' Indefinitely

The Exorcist: Legion VR SIN, a multiplayer sequel to the early episodic VR horror hit, is “on hold indefinitely.”

Originally announced nearly four years ago, The Exorcist: Legion VR SIN - which stands for Safety In Numbers - intended to deliver a survival horror sequel with both online co-op and single-player support. However, a new statement from publisher Fun Train's CEO, Douglas Nabors, confirms it's been put on hold because premium titles “carry too much commercial risk in this climate.”

Pointing at VR shifting “rapidly” towards casual and free-to-play games, Nabors states it can't deliver this at a “financially reasonable level” without making significant compromises to the game. Fun Train doesn't rule out resuming development on SIN in the future, but that won't be moving forward right now.

You can read more of this statement below.

This isn’t easy to share, but we’ve decided to put SIN on hold indefinitely. VR is moving rapidly toward casual and free-to-play games, and right now big, premium titles carry too much commercial risk in this climate. We’ve already poured a lot into SIN, but we can’t deliver it at financially reasonable level without making significant compromises—and we’d rather pause than release something that doesn’t live up to our vision and your expectations.

We may resume SIN in the future if the timing is right or if we find another partnership, but for now it will not be moving forward.

First announced with a late 2022 release window, The Exorcist: Legion VR SIN was in development with Pocket Money Games (Twilight Zone VR) instead of Legion’s original team, Wolf & Wood. Beyond sporadic updates in the publisher's Discord server, the last major news we'd heard on the sequel's development was back in late 2022, when SIN was delayed into the second half of 2023.

However, Nabors states The Exorcist: Legion VR will continue receiving updates, and last year saw the older horror title get a Quest 3 upgrade and a new epilogue. More headsets will receive ports “as they become available,” and it recently launched a Meta Horizon Worlds experience based on the game.