The Exorcist: Legion VR Gets Meta Horizon Worlds Experience

The Exorcist: Legion VR now has an official themed world in Meta Horizon Worlds.

Released two weeks ago and recently updated, The Exorcist: Legion VR world joins a growing list of themed experiences available on Meta's social platform alongside today's McDonaldland VR. Featuring official assets from the game and new ones provided by Meta and the Horizon Worlds Desktop Editor, this world includes a parkour course inside a recreation of the game's church.

“We've built an intense parkour course right inside a detailed recreation of the famous church from The Exorcist. Race against the clock, test your skills, and uncover hidden rewards at every turn,” states Fun Train. Visiting the world gives you a 10% discount code for the full game on Quest, while completing the course provides a 33% off code.

One of the earlier VR horror games, The Exorcist: Legion VR by Wolf & Wood originally appeared on Steam in 2017 as an episodic experience, and we praised it around that time for its “sheer sense of terror.” It's continued receiving updates ever since that include a Quest 3 upgrade and last year's epilogue, though there's still no word on when the sequel, The Exorcist: Legion VR SIN, will launch.

The Exorcist: Legion VR world is available now on Meta Horizon Worlds, while the original game can be found on Quest, PC VR, Pico, PSVR, and PS VR2.