McDonald's Gets Official Meta Horizon Worlds & WebXR Experience

An official McDonald's VR experience launches in Meta Horizon Worlds and on the web tomorrow.

Developed by McDonald's media agency, Admerasia, the famous fast food chain is making a further push into virtual reality. Available on August 12 through Meta Horizon Worlds on Meta Quest headsets or via WebXR, McDonaldland VR promises an officially licensed world where you can meet established characters like Grimace, Hamburglar and Birdie.

Two interactive mini-games are available across worlds themed after various meals, where you also find hidden collectibles and earn in-game cosmetic items. The 'Mt. McDonaldland Shake Challenge' sees you collect shake ingredients from a volcano, while the 'Golden Arches Obstacle Course' sees you navigating a culinary themed obstacle course.

This isn't the first time we've seen McDonald's release a promotional campaign in VR this year. March saw the multinational chain launch an official McDonald's VRChat World as part of the Japan branch's Tiro Remix project, collaborating with YOASOBI and Hololive VTuber Hoshimachi Suisei.