Smash Drums Unveils New Music Pack Celebrating Metal Legends

Smash Drums is calling all metalheads with the Metal Legends music pack, available now for Quest players.

Delivering a rhythmic VR experience, Smash Drums has seen several music packs since it was released a few years ago. We've had the '80s vibes join the library, the anti-regime of punk legends, and the record-scratching drop of pop-rock hits. Now, it's metal's turn in the spotlight.

0:00 / 1:33 1×

Available now on the Meta Quest store, Metal Legends delivers five exciting hits from a variety of notable bands. The tracklist includes the following:

Bullet For My Valentine – Waking The Demon

Children Of Bodom – Are You Dead Yet?

Lamb Of God – Laid To Rest

Megadeth – Hangar 18

Motörhead – Ace of Spades

Potam, developer PotamWorks' CEO, describes the Metal Legends pack as "some of the hardest songs so far", going as far as to say that you "better start warming up" ahead of playing the new tracks. Suffice to say, you may have your work cut out for you.

Since first appearing, Smash Drums has received numerous post-launch updates that have further enhanced the experience. That includes the introduction of new environments, a 'Classic Mode' and the 'Smashed Reality' mixed reality update, while Potam teases that "there might be another surprise premium song pack coming later this year."

Smash Drums' Metal Legends music pack is now available on the Meta Quest platform for $5.99.