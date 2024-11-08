Skydance's Behemoth: Bossfight Surprise Launches On Fortnite Creative

Before next month's launch on Quest and PS VR2, Skydance Games released a Behemoth island on Fortnite Creative.

In preparation for the upcoming launch, Skydance Games has created a new island in Fortnite Creative titled 'Skydance's Behemoth: Bossfight.' Developed in collaboration with Hidden Studios, you're tasked with conquering all three behemoths to break the curse, which you can play alone or with a full squad. That's accessible with the following code - 9862-4514-3250.

Though Fortnite's seen a huge list of crossovers across the years, it's worth noting this is not an official collaboration with Epic Games and the sandbox Creative mode is openly available. As such, this shouldn't be seen as an indicator that Fortnite is coming to VR anytime soon, an idea that Epic's CEO Tim Sweeney has shot down on multiple occasions.

As for Skydance's Behemoth itself, we recently got a renewed look at the upcoming VR action RPG with the "World and Story" trailer highlighting human combat. While it's heading to PS VR2 and Meta Quest on December 5 following a short delay, the PC VR release date remains unconfirmed.