Tim Sweeney Explains Why Fortnite Has "No Plans" For VR Support

Fortnite in VR still isn't happening as Epic Games' CEO reconfirmed there are currently "no plans."

Responding to a question on X (formerly Twitter), Tim Sweeney was asked whether Fortnite is coming to Quest. Addressing this directly, the Epic Games founder confirmed it's not currently happening and cited locomotion mechanics as an issue.

No plans currently. For it to be successful we’d need a lot of players across all platforms spending a lot of their time on islands whose locomotion mechanics wouldn’t have VR players barfing. We’ve gone from 0 to 1 such popular mechanics but it’s not a critical mass yet.

This isn't the first time Epic has denied plans to add VR support to its ever-popular battle royale. Sweeney made similar comments in 2022, calling Fortnite, "the kind of experience that involves intense motion and doesn’t work as well in VR." Back then, Sweeney also stated that introducing special modes would fragment the user base, also commenting on Robo Recall and Unreal Tournament.

Elsewhere, we've seen significant strides in the modding scene this last year with Epic's Unreal Engine. Thanks to Praydog's free Universal Unreal Engine VR Mod (UEVR), PC VR users can get engine-level VR support with positional headset tracking, which works for almost any PC game made with Unreal Engine 4.8 and above. More details below.

If you're looking for a VR battle royale, there's been several successful examples these past few years. Population: One is the closest example to Fortnite and the recent 'Phoenix Royale' update added a new map, moving end zones, and more. You've also got 'Rec Royale' in Rec Room, while Contractors Showdown hosts VR's biggest battle royale map across 60-player matches.