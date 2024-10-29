New Skydance's Behemoth Trailer Focuses On Story And Human Combat

Ahead of its December launch, Skydance's Behemoth released a new story and world trailer with a strong focus on human combat.

Revealed as an IGN Exclusive, the latest trailer for Skydance's Behemoth showcases some skillful kills, alongside a powerful punch that knocks an enemy's head off - literally. While the aptly-titled Behemoths do make an appearance, this new look mainly highlights the different enemies you'll encounter during your time.

The new trailer dropped after the recent Quest 3 gameplay trailer and a short delay last month, where Skydance's Behemoth was moved from its announced November launch to a December release date. While our hands-on impressions were positive, it's clear that Skydance Games wants extra time to polish up the experience.

However, while the end of the trailer states the previously confirmed December 5, 2024 release date for PSVR 2 and Meta Quest, this doesn't mention the PC VR version. On Steam, the release date simply says "to be announced." When asked about this omission, a Skydance Games representative informed UploadVR that "we will be sharing more on PCVR in the next few weeks."