Watch Skydance's Behemoth Running Standalone On Quest 3

Skydance's Behemoth provided a first look at standalone gameplay footage on Quest 3.

While we've previously gone hands-on with both the PlayStation VR2 and PC VR versions of Skydance's Behemoth, we've been waiting to see how the upcoming VR fantasy action RPG looks on standalone hardware.

While it's not as extensive as the recent Quest 3 gameplay footage for Metro Awakening, Skydance Games is offering a brief look at how combat, exploration, and two major bosses appear in the Quest 3 family version.

The video is 720p and quite low bitrate, so keep that in mind while watching. We've reached out to Skydance to ask for a higher quality version, and will update this article if we get it.

The latest gameplay trailer follows recent news that Behemoth has been delayed. Having initially targeted a 2023 launch when it was first revealed, Skydance Games later pushed this back to November but last month, the studio announced it would miss that release window launch to "add that extra bit of polish." It's now set to arrive in December.

We've enjoyed Skydance's Behemoth so far across our previews, initially praising its "appealing presentation and satisfying yet brutal physics-based combat" back in May. In our Gamescom demo where we fought the third boss, we believed it "continues to impress with gripping combat and VR-first design."

Skydance's Behemoth arrives on Quest, PSVR 2, and Steam on December 5.