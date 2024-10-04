Vertigo Games and Deep Silver shared six minutes of Metro Awakening gameplay running standalone on Quest 3.

The studios also shared a video of the same gameplay sequence running on PlayStation VR2 via the standard PS5.

Watching both videos serves as an interesting point of comparison between the graphical fidelity achievable on the XR2 Gen 2 mobile chipset versus a 4kg console drawing mains power.

Metro Awakening is set five years before the hit flatscreen game Metro 2033, and is also written by the series creator Dmitry Glukhovsky. You play as a doctor trying to survive within the Moscow Metro while protecting his wife.

UploadVR's Henry Stockdale recently played a 45-minute demo of the game on PlayStation VR2. While he's reserving full judgement for the final release, his initial impressions are that it "adapts the flatscreen series well with strong atmospheric design and good physicality".

Metro Awakening will arrive on November 7 on Meta Quest headsets, PlayStation VR2, Steam, and Viveport PC.

While the gameplay footage shown here is running on Quest 3, the game will also support the older Quest 2 and Quest Pro headsets with inferior graphics, as well as the new Quest 3S with the same graphics seen in the video.