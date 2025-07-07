Spatial Design Platform ShapesXR Adds New Animation Feature Tomorrow

ShapesXR, a design and prototyping platform for 3D and spatial experiences, is introducing a new animation feature tomorrow.

Originally launched in 2021, ShapesXR is a free to download platform that allows for real-time collaborative designs where you create in 3D and import different assets for creating interactive prototypes. This introduces a frame-based animation system that doesn't require coding, while promising to let creators add transitions and dynamic interactions between scenes. The Animation update also adds new sample spaces and an in-space interactive tutorial into ShapesXR.

0:00 / 1:29 1×

“Animation is in our DNA—we started from animation years ago, and it's always been our dream to bring it into ShapesXR in a way that’s fast, intuitive, and accessible. Our goal was to enable rapid prototyping without losing the speed and creative freedom to explore new ideas,” stated Inga Petryaevskaya, CEO of ShapesXR in a prepared statement.

Notably, animation isn't the only notable change included here. This major update also promises upgrades to ShapesXR's Web Editor, letting you animate prototypes without a VR or mixed reality headset, while your designs can “seamlessly” transition to headsets when required. Using the Web Editor doesn't require a download, either.

ShapesXR is free to download on the Meta Horizon Store and Pico, while subscriptions with expanded features are also available. The animation update arrives on July 8 on both platforms at 8am PT.